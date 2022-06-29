Lawsuit Alleges 'Child Sexual Exploitation' in Virginia Schools

America First Legal, a conservative group with ties to former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit alleging "government-directed child abuse" and "child sexual exploitation" in the Virginia public school system.

The suit, filed in Loudoun County by Stephen Miller, former senior adviser for Trump, alleges Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and the school board promoted secret gender transitions, distributed pornographic books and forced parents to choose between their parental rights and their right to free public education.

“The extreme social gender experiments being forced onto small children are nothing short of government-directed child abuse and child sexual exploitation,” said Miller, co-founder of America First Legal.

“These are mafia tactics from Loudoun schools, being used to sexualize and indoctrinate children as young as 5, all in the name of forcing radical gender ideology onto captive minors. If this was happening outside the context of a school, the adults engineering and sanctioning this madness would be under criminal investigation,” added Miller, who heads the legal outfit with fellow former Trump aide Mark Meadows.

Meadows is a member of America First Legal’s board of directors.

The suit was filed on behalf of 11 parents whose children attend school in Loudoun County.

The plaintiffs list several demands from the school district, including: "A declaration from the court that Policy and Regulation 8040, and other policies and practices violate plaintiff parents’ constitutional rights; an injunction against LCPS to prevent it from continuing to do so; the appointment of a special master to monitor LCPS and report to the court on its compliance with its legal obligations; an order directing LCPS to pay for plaintiffs’ children’s education in a private school until LCPS ceases its unlawful activities," America First Legal wrote.