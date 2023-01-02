Virgin Islands AG Fired for Suing Bank Over Epstein Ties

Virgin Islands Democrat Gov. Albert Bryan fired the U.S. territory's Attorney General Denise George after she sued JP Morgan Chase last week for its role as a beneficiary in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation.

George was fired Saturday, according to reports, which also coincided with President Joe Biden and his family spending the holidays there. Epstein's island, Little Saint James, is a small private island in the territory.

Bryan fired the AG for not informing him of the lawsuit, The Virgin Islands Consortium reported.

George filed the suit last Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan, claiming the bank profited from its financial arrangement with Epstein, who committed suicide in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on the sex trafficking charges.

"J.P. Morgan knowingly, negligently, and unlawfully provided and pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise," the lawsuit claimed, The New York Times reported. "J.P. Morgan facilitated and concealed wire and cash transactions that raised suspicion of — and were in fact part of — a criminal enterprise whose currency was the sexual servitude of dozens of women and girls in and beyond the Virgin Islands."

In November, Jeffrey Epstein's estate reached a nine-figure settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims the disgraced late financier used the territory as a base for his decades-long sex-trafficking operation.

George said the estate will pay $105 million in cash plus half the proceeds from the sale of Little St. James, a private island where Epstein lived and allegedly conducted many crimes.

The settlement includes the return of more than $80 million in tax benefits that one of Epstein's companies, Southern Trust Co, obtained fraudulently to fuel his criminal activity, George said.

Daniel Weiner, a lawyer for the estate, said there was no admission of liability, and the estate's executors Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn denied wrongdoing. Indyke and Kahn had been longtime business advisers to Epstein.

"The settlement is consistent with the co-executors' stated intent and practice since their appointments to those roles — to resolve claims related to any misconduct by Jeffrey Epstein in a manner sensitive to those who suffered harm."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.