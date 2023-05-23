×
Tags: violence | reporters | woke | universities

Professor Holds Machete to NY Post Reporter's Neck

By    |   Tuesday, 23 May 2023 06:14 PM EDT

Shellyne Rodriguez, a visual artist and professor based in the Big Apple, held a machete to the neck of a New York Post reporter Tuesday as she threatened to “chop” him up.

The Post visited her apartment in the Bronx borough of New York City a day after she made headlines for cursing out pro-life students at Hunter College, claiming that they were spewing propaganda.

“Get the f–k away from my door, or I’m going to chop you up with this machete!” Rodriguez reportedly said from behind her closed door after reporter Reuven Fenton identified himself.

The professor can then be seen on video repeatedly telling Fenton to get away from the door before putting the blade to his neck.

After leaving the building, Fenton and the Post photographer accompanying him were again accosted by Rodriguez from a distance.

“If I see you on this block one more f–king time, you’re going to …,” she said with the machete in hand. “Get the f–k off the block! Get the f–k out of here, yo!”

Rodriguez then chased the photographer down the street to his car before circling back to kick Fenton in the shins, according to the outlet.

Hunter College spokesman Vince DiMiceli later informed the Post that Rodriguez had been terminated from her duties at the school following news of the incident.

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,” DiMiceli stated. “Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 23 May 2023 06:14 PM
