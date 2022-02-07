×
Tags: vincent zhou | figure skater | positive covid test

US Olympic Figure Skater Zhou Out After Positive COVID Test

US Olympic Figure Skater Zhou Out After Positive COVID Test
Vincent Zhou skates in the Men's Free Skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 9. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Monday, 07 February 2022 11:40 AM

U.S. men's figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is out of the individual competition.

In a five-minute video posted to Instagram on Monday night, a teary Zhou announced that he would have to withdraw. He had initially tested positive as part of a routine COVID-19 screening, and underwent additional testing.

The 21-year-old had struggled through a poor free skate for the eventual team silver medalists a day before, and was due to compete in the individual competition that begins with the men's short program on Tuesday.

In the video, Zhou said he had isolated to the point of crushing loneliness over the past few months in a bid to avoid the virus. He ended on a positive note, though: “This is not the end. This is a setup for a bigger comeback."

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


U.S. men's figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is out of the individual competition.
