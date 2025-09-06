WATCH TV LIVE

Canadian and Australian Warships Transit Taiwan Strait

Saturday, 06 September 2025 10:29 AM EDT

Two warships from Canada and Australia transited the Taiwan Strait while being monitored by the People's Liberation Army (PLA), China's state media reported on Saturday.

China's state-run Global Times newspaper said in a report the Canadian frigate Ville de Quebec and the Australian guided-missile destroyer Brisbane were the two vessels that passed through the waterway separating Communist China from the democratic island of Taiwan.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said it could not immediately comment, and the Canadian and Australian militaries did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

"The People's Liberation Army (PLA) maintained full surveillance and monitoring throughout the transit, with the situation fully under control," the Global Times reported.

The U.S. Navy and occasionally ships from allied countries like Canada, Britain, and France transit the strait, which they consider an international waterway, around once a month.

Taiwan also considers it an international waterway. China, which claims Taiwan as its own, says the strategic waterway is part of its territorial waters.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


