Ex-Ukraine Prosecutor: I Was Fired at 'Insistence' of Biden

The former Ukrainian prosecutor general at the center of the Hunter Biden-Burisma scandal said he was fired as a result of a pressure campaign brought by the Obama administration, specifically at the “insistence of the then-Vice President Joe Biden.”

Viktor Shokin told Fox News on Saturday night that he was fired “because I was investigating Burisma.”

Shokin, through a translator, dropped the bombshell remarks during an interview on “One Nation.”

Shokin took it one step further, adding that it’s his belief that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden took bribes. It’s only a belief because Shokin was fired before he could investigate further to prove it, he said.

"Had I continued to oversee the Burisma investigation, we would have found the facts about the corrupt activities that they were engaging in," Shokin told Fox News. "That included both Hunter Biden and Devon Archer and others."

"I do not want to deal in unproven facts, but my firm personal conviction is that, yes, this was the case. They were being bribed," Shokin added. "And the fact that Joe Biden gave away $1 billion in U.S. money in exchange for my dismissal, my firing, isn't that alone a case of corruption?"

Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma, a gas company, with Shokin asserting that he was brought on to provide protection from criminal proceedings against the company and its CEO, Mykola Zlochevsky.

Shokin said he was forced out in March 2016, fired by then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, over pressure from Biden’s office, ostensibly for allowing corruption in the government and his own office with impunity.

Joe Biden made the demand in a December 2015 trip to Ukraine, threatening to withhold $1 billion in aid unless Shokin was fired.

"I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here,'" Biden said during a January 2018 event. "I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well … he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time."

One month before he was fired, Shokin’s office filed a petition to seize Zlochevsky’s four homes and a luxury automobile, the Kyiv Post reported then.

Shokin told Fox that “there wasn’t anything particularly different about” the Burisma case, adding that it would take him “half a day” to explain all of the illegal activities being conducted. In fact, the criminal case against Burisma started before Shokin got involved.

The only reason Shokin got involved was because of the Bidens.

"It was on a list of cases to merit special attention because Hunter Biden was involved with Burisma and of course, his father, the vice president. Biden at the time oversaw Ukraine affairs for the White House. This is why,” Shokin told Fox.

Hunter Biden joined the Burisma board in 2014 and departed in 2019.

“Zlochevsky … started bringing in people who could provide protection for him," Shokin told Fox. "Hunter Biden was among them and the corruption network expanded as a result. So, yes, to answer your question, there was no doubt in my mind that Burisma was engaged in illegal activities."