Viktor Orbán: Only Trump 'Can Save the Western World'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said former President Donald Trump is the only "man who can save the western world," if not all of humanity, from the existential threat of a nuclear World War III.

"Call back Trump: That's the only way out," Orbán said in an interview posted and hailed by Trump on Truth Social, saying someone needs to call for "peace, immediately" amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"Call back Trump, because you can criticize him for many reasons – I understand all the discussions – but, you know, the best foreign policy of the recent several decades belongs to him."

There is nothing more apparent in the world now than the fact Putin invaded and waged war in Ukraine after Trump left office, according to Orbán, a longtime Trump ally.

"If he would have been the president the moment of the Russian invasion started, it would be not possible to do that by the Russians," he said.

"So Trump is the man that can save the Western world and probably the human beings in the world as well."

Orbán outlined the ways the world has become destabilized under President Joe Biden, pointing back to world peace and security under the Trump administration.

"He did not initiate any new war," Orbán said, echoing oft-repeated Trump remarks.

It all was a result of Trump keeping the U.S. enemies closer than other presidents had.

"He treated nicely the North Koreans, and Russia, even the Chinese," Orbán said. "He delivered the policy that was the best one for the Middle East, the Abraham Accords. So that was a very good foreign policy."

Anyone who denies the peace and security under a Trump-led U.S. leading from the front on the global stage are in denial of "facts," according to Orbán.

"He's criticized that he's not educated enough to understand the world: This is not the case; facts count," Orbán, said trolling liberal media who had weaponized that phrase in their rejection of Trump's leadership.

"And his foreign policy was the best one for the world in the last several decades I have seen."