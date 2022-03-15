×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | viktor orban | donald trump | hungary | election

Trump Endorses Orbán for Hungary

donald trump and viktor organ sit and speak to reporters

Then-President Donald Trump speaks to the media at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on May 13, 2019, in the Oval Office. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 March 2022 05:54 PM

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a statement in support of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's reelection campaign.

Trump said in a statement released by his political action committee, Save America: ''Now with what's going on with Russia and Ukraine, among many other things, the great and wonderful people of Hungary need the continued strong leadership of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán more than ever. He is TOUGH, SMART, AND LOVES HIS COUNTRY. In the upcoming Election next month, he already has my Complete and Total Endorsement!''

Orbán, a far-right nationalist, was recently described by Foreign Policy as ''long one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's biggest cheerleaders in Europe,'' though he has moved to distance himself from Putin since Russia invasded Ukraine.

The Hungarian prime minister ''has had to redefine his whole campaign narrative,'' according to Tibor Dessewffy, a Hungarian sociologist who sits on the European Council on Foreign Relations. 

''However, he is very good at changing his stripes when he needs to,'' Dessewffy continued. ''He can do this with his political talents and the fact that the country's media machine is behind him. Orbán's strategy for a long time has been to keep together his own camp, and that will be enough to win. But even for his own camp, it's not a very easy sell to shift from the old narrative.''

President Joe Biden has not endorsed Orbán, and last month the U.S. declined to invite Hungary to the virtual Summit for Democracy, making it the only member of the European Union not to receive an invitation.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a statement in support of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's reelection campaign.
viktor orban, donald trump, hungary, election
259
2022-54-15
Tuesday, 15 March 2022 05:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved