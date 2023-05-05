Hungary's Orban Sees Trump as Key to West's Comeback

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is calling for former President Donald Trump to return to the White House, a key ingredient in a new conservative surge for the West.

During a CPAC event in Budapest on Thursday, the conservative leader of Hungary joined fellow European officials and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in condemning the threat of global liberalism.

"Hungary is an incubator where we experiment with the future of conservative politics," Orban said of his country.

He specifically called out transgenderism, illegal immigration, and the "progressive" effort to topple conservative leaders worldwide.

Orban lamented that President Trump no longer occupies the White House.

"I'm sure if President Trump were president today, there'd be no war inflicting Europe and Ukraine," he continued. "Come back, Mr. President, make America great again and bring us peace."

Trump and Orban have had a close relationship for years. During the Trump presidency the U.S. ambassador to Hungary, David Cornstein, also has been a long-time friend of the president's, further solidifying the relationship.

Earlier this month, Orban urged the former president to "keep on fighting" amid intense legal battles surrounding the Stormy Daniels payment and other controversies.

In a similar vein, last year Trump praised and endorsed the Hungarian leader as he was seeking a fourth successive term as prime minister against a united opposition.

Orban won the election by a 20-percentage-point margin, 54% to 34%.

"Viktor Orban of Hungary truly loves his country and wants safety for his people," Trump stated.

"He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming election."

Orban has faced some criticism from within the European Union for his populist beliefs.

Hungary initially had billions in EU funding withheld over claims of misuse before agreeing to a new deal in December.

But the EU continues to drag its feet in delivering the funding, telling Hungary recently it could not provide it.