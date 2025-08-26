Video of Abrego Garcia in Custody Goes Viral

A video shared by the Department of Homeland Security of Kilmar Abrego Garcia being led through a Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in handcuffs moments after he was detained has gone viral after the Salvadoran national who entered the U.S. illegally criticized the country's "corrupt government," the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Abrego Garcia was released last week from a Tennessee jail as he awaits trial on human smuggling charges. The Trump administration said that he is a member of the MS-13 criminal gang.

DHS wrote alongside the footage that "he doesn't belong here. He won't be staying here. America is a safer nation without this MS-13 gangbanger in it. Good riddance."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that "today, ICE law enforcement arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia and are processing him for deportation."

She emphasized that "President Trump is not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator to terrorize American citizens any longer."

His lawyers filed a lawsuit seeking an order for him not to be deported anywhere unless he has had the chance to contest being sent there.

Abrego Garcia's arrest comes after he was deported to his native El Salvador in June.

Later, he was brought back to face criminal charges of transporting migrants living in the U.S. illegally, charges that he denies. He also denies being a gang member.