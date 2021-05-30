1st-Graders Taught Masturbation in Posh $55K NY Private School

Parents of first graders at the $55,000-per-year Dalton School in New York that produced CNN's Anderson Cooper are outraged at their kids being shown a sex-education video that discusses masturbation.

School administrators defended "health and wellness" educator Justine Ang Fonte's class, telling parents they "misinterpreted" the curriculum, sources told the New York Post on the condition of anonymity because of fear of reprisal.

The allegations include showing this video to 6-year-olds on kids "private" parts, according to the Post.

The cartoon talks about kids "touching themselves" for pleasure.

"Hey, how come sometimes my penis gets big sometimes and points in the air?" a little boy asks before the explanation of an "erection."

And the video shows the boy nodding and saying, "sometimes I touch my penis because it feels good."

Then a little girl character added: "Sometimes, when I'm in my bath or when mom puts me to bed, I like to touch my vulva too."

"We are furious," a Dalton mother told the Post. "We were horrified to learn this was shown to our first-grade 6- and 7-year-old kids without our knowledge or consent. But it's so hard to fight back because you'll get canceled and your child will suffer."

These complaints are in addition to outrage about teaching children about gender identification.

"Kids have no less than five classes on gender identity – this is pure indoctrination," a Dalton mother told the Post. "This person should absolutely not be teaching children. Ironically, she teaches kids about 'consent'; yet, she has never gotten consent from parents about the sexually explicit, and age inappropriate material about transgender to first graders."

The "consent" instruction includes telling kids their own parents should ask permission for a hug.

"Literally parents are supposed to say to their kids, 'May I hug you?'" a parent told the Post.

Another mother noted a conversation among parents lamented: "I'm paying $50,000 to these a**holes to tell my kid not to let her grandfather hug her when he sees her?"

Even a parent that supports sex education was concerned about the clandestine nature of the teachings.

"I'm not against all sex education, but it's not cool to keep parents in the dark about it," one told the Post.

The school has quietly removed the video about kids touching themselves from the curriculum after telling parents it was only a small group opposed to the teachings.

"We are not 'confused,'" a parent told the Post. "We are in fact just seeing very clearly for the first time what a 'progressive' education really means at Dalton.

"The fact that the school then gaslit parents into thinking we are confused is abysmal."

Fonte did not "respond to repeated requests from the Post for comment."

"As part of Dalton's comprehensive Health curriculum for students, a lesson on Gender & Bodies included two evidence-based and age-appropriate videos approved for students 4 years and older," a Dalton spokesman told the Post. "These videos align with nationally recognized methodologies and standards. We consistently review our Health curriculum, making sure that the content is developmentally appropriate and, if necessary, we adapt our curriculum accordingly. We will continue to listen carefully to parent feedback, respond thoughtfully to community concerns, and develop lessons that are in the best interest of our students, respect our community's values, and correspond with best practices."