Report: Video Game Company Rockstar 'Changing Culture' Likely Impacting GTA VI Release

The highly anticipated new version of the popular Grand Theft Auto video game franchise, GTA VI, may look different from its predecessors in the wake of "cultural" changes at its producing company, Rockstar Games, a new report suggests.

According to a story from Bloomberg Wednesday, the video game giant responsible for GTA V, the most popular and valuable video game on the market, is changing its internal culture and tone, which is likely to translate to the newest release in the franchise expected out sometime between 2023 and 2025.

Rockstar, which was established in 1998 as a division of New York-based Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., has been working steadily behind the scenes to improve its corporate culture since hundreds of employees complained in 2018 about working in a difficult environment with job burnout, long hours, attrition, and public controversy surrounding the games, according to the article.

The Grand Theft Auto series, the flagship game of the company, allows players to embark on a career of criminal activity in an open world environment with locations like California and Florida metropolitan areas.

Its most current iteration, 2013's GTA V, is the second best-selling video game of all time with 165 million copies sold, and the franchise products represent about 31% of Take-Two's 2022 revenue of $3.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg piece.

One employee told Bloomberg that the company has transitioned from "a boys' club" into a "real company.”

The changes have increased employee morale at the company; however, they have come with a cost in developing the next version of the franchise, which is believed to "feel" much different from previous versions, Bloomberg reported.

Some of the in-game changes include being sensitive to police violence in the wake of George Floyd's killing by police in 2020.

GTA VI is rumored to have a playable female protagonist for the first time in the series, who will be a leading force in the story.

Rockstar did not provide comments to Bloomberg for the story, but posted in a community forum in February, that GTA VI was "actively" being developed.

"With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," the post on the website said. "With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.

"We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details."