Rep. Spartz Threatens to Resign If Debt Commission Not Created

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., on Monday threatened to resign from Congress if the House fails to create a commission to study the national debt.

"I've done many very difficult things being one woman standing many times with many very long hours and personal sacrifices, but there is a limitation to human capacity," Spartz said in a statement. "If Congress does not pass a debt commission this year to move the needle on the crushing national debt and inflation, at least at the next debt ceiling increase at the end of 2024, I will not continue sacrificing my children for this circus with a complete absence of leadership, vision, and spine. I cannot save this republic alone."

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the Indiana lawmaker is one of several who have called for the House to pass a bill to establish a fiscal commission that would study ways to reduce the national debt and make recommendations to Congress.

The proposed commission would be appointed by House and Senate leadership in both parties and would include 12 lawmakers and four outside experts, according to the committee. The panel's recommendations would receive fast-track consideration in both the House and the Senate.

The Daily Caller reported that Spartz's debt commission proposal was dropped from a continuing resolution to fund the government after House Democratic leadership refused to include the provision in the legislation. A Capitol Hill staffer told the Caller that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had previously supported the establishment of such a commission.

Spartz's announcement comes as McCarthy tries to hang on to his speakership amid a notice from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., that he intends to file a "motion to vacate the chair," which could oust McCarthy from his position.

"I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid," Gaetz said. "I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy."

"So be it," McCarthy responded. "Bring it on. Let's get over with it and let's start governing."

A motion to vacate only requires the support of one member to initiate under a rule that was established in January during negotiations to elect McCarthy to the post. He secured the speakership on the 15th round of voting.

Assuming all Democrats vote in favor of the motion to vacate, McCarthy can only afford to lose five Republican votes. That margin would drop down to four votes if Spartz resigns before a vote and Democrats retain their numbers. Spartz's office told the Caller that she was "open-minded" on supporting McCarthy.

A two-term member of Congress, Spartz is a Ukrainian immigrant who has frequently spoken out about the country's ongoing conflict with Russia. She will reportedly be retiring at the end of her current term.

According to the committee, the idea of a fiscal commission has broad bipartisan support, including from members of the House Bipartisan Fiscal Forum and Problem Solvers Caucus, as well as a bipartisan majority in the Senate.