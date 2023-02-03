GOP Rep. Spartz Not Seeking Reelection

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., will not run for "any office," including reelection or for Senate, in 2024 according to a press release from her office on Friday.

Spartz, who has served two terms in Congress, said in a statement that she will not run for office in next year's general election.

"It's been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground. 2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics," said Spartz, who is 44.

"I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024," she said.

Indiana GOP Sen. Mike Braun previously announced his retirement, and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is widely expected to win his seat, meaning that the state could have two open House seats in the near future.

Spartz, who was first elected in 2020, was the first Ukrainian-born legislator in Congress. Her prominence in the Lower Chamber rose after Russia invaded Ukraine according to CNN, and she notably voted "present" and not for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., multiple times during his contentious election to the speakership before eventually voting for him.