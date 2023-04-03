Hoover Institution's Hanson: Indict One, Indict All

Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson this week wrote an opinion piece criticizing the indictment of former President Donald Trump as "disparate" with how former presidents have previously been treated.

Davis began by listing several points about the case that he says "most legal experts, Left and Right, have noted," about Trump's indictment, including his performance in polls against President Joe Biden and the case's reliance on Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen, before accusing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and former President Bill Clinton of violating various laws and noting that none of them faced criminal indictments after leaving office.

"What are we to make of these radical disparate applications of laws and protocols?" Hanson writes.

He adds later, "Were the opposition to match tit-for-tat these Democratic means, then the republic would quickly descend into a spiral of illegality and chaos analogous to what ended the late Roman Republic. That fact is well known to the new hard-left Democratic Party. So it has assumed the role of the spoiled teen who feels he has a blank check of lawless behavior that his parents would not dare emulate, given that for adults to do so would destroy the family."

Hanson writes, "In other words, the Left is saying to America something along the following lines, 'We are so morally superior to you that we can and must employ any means necessary to achieve our unpopular political ends. But you cannot respond in kind or deter us by mimicking our own tactics, because should both parties do so, the resulting disorder would undermine the republic. And that is something you won't dare do.'"