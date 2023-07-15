×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: vice president | kamala harris | gaffe | population

Latest Gaffe From VP Harris Calls for Reducing 'Population'

By    |   Saturday, 15 July 2023 02:45 PM EDT

In the latest series of gaffes plaguing the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris, on Friday, appeared to say that reducing "population" was a means to fix climate change.

"When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water," Harris said, speaking in reference to the Inflation Reduction Act, which the Congressional Budget Office has said would have little to negligible effects on inflation.

Following the blunder, the White House press team took quick measures to insist the vice president meant pollution.

An official transcript from the White House read, "When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population [pollution], more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water. (Applause.)" The word population was stricken through in the transcript.

Nonetheless, no amount of editing could hold back the downpour of criticisms lobbed at Harris, who has struggled with public oration throughout her time in office.

"Are you the population she wants to reduce?" Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., tweeted.

Among others hitting Harris with zingers was Twitter owner Elon Musk who tweeted:

"Reducing population is [nut emoji]

We need to increase population."

According to the Washington Examiner, on Tuesday, Harris received criticisms for her explanation of transportation at an event hosted by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go," the vice president said.

And on Wednesday, Harris faced criticism for her attempt to explain artificial intelligence during a meeting with labor union and civil rights leaders.

"I think," Harris said, "the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all, it's two letters. It means "artificial intelligence," but ultimately what it is is it's about machine learning."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In the latest series of gaffes plaguing the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris, on Friday, appeared to say that reducing "population" was a means to fix climate change.
vice president, kamala harris, gaffe, population
323
2023-45-15
Saturday, 15 July 2023 02:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved