Latest Gaffe From VP Harris Calls for Reducing 'Population'

In the latest series of gaffes plaguing the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris, on Friday, appeared to say that reducing "population" was a means to fix climate change.

"When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water," Harris said, speaking in reference to the Inflation Reduction Act, which the Congressional Budget Office has said would have little to negligible effects on inflation.

Following the blunder, the White House press team took quick measures to insist the vice president meant pollution.

An official transcript from the White House read, "When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population [pollution], more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water. (Applause.)" The word population was stricken through in the transcript.

Nonetheless, no amount of editing could hold back the downpour of criticisms lobbed at Harris, who has struggled with public oration throughout her time in office.

"Are you the population she wants to reduce?" Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., tweeted.

Among others hitting Harris with zingers was Twitter owner Elon Musk who tweeted:

"Reducing population is [nut emoji]

We need to increase population."

According to the Washington Examiner, on Tuesday, Harris received criticisms for her explanation of transportation at an event hosted by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go," the vice president said.

And on Wednesday, Harris faced criticism for her attempt to explain artificial intelligence during a meeting with labor union and civil rights leaders.

"I think," Harris said, "the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all, it's two letters. It means "artificial intelligence," but ultimately what it is is it's about machine learning."