Report: Vice Blocking Content to Avoid Offending Saudis

Vice Media Group has blocked stories concerning Saudi Arabia in an apparent attempt to avoid offending the kingdom, The Guardian reported.

The news comes after Vice recently signed a lucrative partnership deal with MBC Group, a media company controlled by the Saudi government, to establish a joint venture in the Middle Eastern country.

Sources told The Guardian that Vice high-level news division members were censoring content to protect staff working on contracts in Saudi Arabia.

John Lubbock, a freelance writer, told The Guardian that he and two other writers had been working on a story for Vice about young Saudis campaigning for transgender rights. The reporters found that kingdom officials were helping families harass and threaten transgender Saudis based overseas.

After initially supporting the story, Vice management repeatedly postponed and then canceled publication of the story at the last minute.

Sources at Vice told The Guardian that the story was pulled by senior managers, who said its publication could pose a threat to the safety of the company's staff working in Saudi Arabia.

"I was told by editors there that the story was delayed because they had a team of people in Saudi Arabia, but it seems that this may not have been true or only part of the story," Lubbock told The Guardian.

"Bankruptcy has already affected the publication's reputation, but if they are now seen as shying away from difficult stories due to their ownership, it's really the final nail in the coffin of their countercultural image."

A film for a Vice series about Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman was deleted from the internet after being uploaded, The Guardian reported.

Also, a large photograph of a memorial for a woman murdered in Britain — seen on the wall at Vice's London office for two years — was taken down and replaced by a giant map of Saudi Arabia.

Although Vice paused its work in Saudi Arabia following the state-backed murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, it now is expanding in the kingdom as part of a wider strategy of shifting away from news and toward lifestyle content, The Guardian noted.

The outlet further reported that last year Vice's former president of news told staffers they should leave if they felt unable to stay with the company due to its Saudi presence.

Of 29 jobs advertised on Vice's careers page, 20 are based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital.

Vice, which recently was bought out of bankruptcy, receives millions of dollars through its advertising subsidiary Virtue to promote Saudi Arabia around the world.