US Vets Warn of Fatal Canine Illness Spreading

Veterinarians across the U.S. are issuing warnings about a mysterious and potentially fatal canine illness that has emerged, primarily affecting the respiratory system of dogs.

The outbreak, initially identified in Willamette Valley, Oregon, in early August, has raised concerns among dog owners, prompting health authorities to investigate the increasing number of cases.

Stephen Kochis, the chief medical officer of the Oregon Humane Society (OHS), discussed the severity of the situation with Newsweek. The Oregon Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with OHS and the Oregon Health Authority, has documented several cases of canine infection respiratory disease complex.

Some instances have escalated into acute pneumonia, leading to fatalities within a matter of days. The symptoms initially resemble those of kennel cough, a common airway infection in dogs.

The rise in cases has surpassed typical infection expectations for the fall and winter seasons, with particular concentration in Salem and Portland in the Willamette Valley.

The challenge in dealing with this illness lies in its complex and mysterious nature, making it difficult to diagnose. Kochis emphasized the disease's deviation from typical symptoms, observing that a late diagnosis may result in a less optimistic prognosis.

The investigation is complicated by canine patients testing positive for multiple pathogens in respiratory panel screenings. Reports on Nov. 9 from Central Oregon Daily suggest the disease resists antibiotic treatment, posing a challenge in addressing the outbreak.

Despite the seriousness of the illness, Kochis urged dog owners not to panic, stating that there is no indication of a widespread outbreak at this time. He emphasized that a new respiratory infectious agent has yet to be identified.

While acknowledging that there is much to learn about the disease, Kochis advised dog owners to seek veterinary attention if their dogs exhibit respiratory disease symptoms such as persistent coughing, sneezing, or difficulty breathing. Until a symptomatic dog receives veterinary assessment and treatment, isolation from other dogs is recommended.

In a related development, reports from various parts of the country, including Idaho, indicate a surge in cases of dogs with similar symptoms. Wendy Brown, an Idaho resident, shared her experience with "Good Morning America," highlighting the coughing, lethargy, and other concerning signs exhibited by her three golden retrievers, reported ABC News.

The mystery illness is reportedly highly contagious, with symptoms overlapping with those of kennel cough. Amanda Cavanagh, section head of the urgent care service at Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital, emphasized the importance of immediate veterinary attention for dogs displaying consistent coughing.

She, like Kochis, also recommended isolating coughing dogs from others and maintaining the isolation for two weeks after symptoms subside to prevent further spread of the illness.