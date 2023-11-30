Army Vet Kicked to Curb by NYC Nursing Home for Migrants

A 94-year-old Army veteran was among several vets — and 53 seniors overall — who were recently kicked out of a Staten Island assisted living facility so that New York City could convert it into a shelter for illegal immigrants.

Frank Tammaro, a lifelong New Yorker, said that he was one of eight veterans who were given weeks to leave Island Shores Residences and find new lodging because the facility was converted and now called Midland Beach Migrant Center.

Tammaro worked for the U.S. Army Signal Corps.

"I was not in combat," Tammaro told Fox News. "But these boys that went over and went into combat — and now they're all settled in there with their lives and everything else — and they're all disrupted, it isn't fair."

The facility was one of 200 that NYC converted into shelters to house the more than 130,000 illegal migrants that filtered into the city since October, 2022. Fifteen asylum-seeking families moved in to the facility after Tammaro and dozens of others were booted out. The migrants are staying there free of charge.

"I do get upset when I see them handing out all this money and all these things, and I'm paying taxes and getting kicked out," he said. "I've never got anything from the city. Or the state."

Tammaro ended up moving in with his daughter Barbara Annunziata in Midland Beach, New York.

"These migrants, they're getting everything," Annunziata said. "They're getting everything and I can't get nothing for [my father]. It angers me."