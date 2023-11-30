×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: veterans | ousted | nyc | nursing home | migrants

Army Vet Kicked to Curb by NYC Nursing Home for Migrants

By    |   Thursday, 30 November 2023 11:22 AM EST

A 94-year-old Army veteran was among several vets — and 53 seniors overall — who were recently kicked out of a Staten Island assisted living facility so that New York City could convert it into a shelter for illegal immigrants.

Frank Tammaro, a lifelong New Yorker, said that he was one of eight veterans who were given weeks to leave Island Shores Residences and find new lodging because the facility was converted and now called Midland Beach Migrant Center.

Tammaro worked for the U.S. Army Signal Corps.

"I was not in combat," Tammaro told Fox News. "But these boys that went over and went into combat — and now they're all settled in there with their lives and everything else — and they're all disrupted, it isn't fair."

The facility was one of 200 that NYC converted into shelters to house the more than 130,000 illegal migrants that filtered into the city since October, 2022. Fifteen asylum-seeking families moved in to the facility after Tammaro and dozens of others were booted out. The migrants are staying there free of charge.

"I do get upset when I see them handing out all this money and all these things, and I'm paying taxes and getting kicked out," he said. "I've never got anything from the city. Or the state."

Tammaro ended up moving in with his daughter Barbara Annunziata in Midland Beach, New York.

"These migrants, they're getting everything," Annunziata said. "They're getting everything and I can't get nothing for [my father]. It angers me."

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A 94-year-old Army veteran was among several vets - and 53 seniors overall - who were recently kicked out of a Staten Island assisted living facility so that New York City could convert it into a shelter for illegal immigrants.
veterans, ousted, nyc, nursing home, migrants
250
2023-22-30
Thursday, 30 November 2023 11:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved