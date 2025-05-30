Veterans Expected to March on D.C. Over Expected Cuts

Thousands of veterans are expected to march in Washington on June 6 to protest anticipated federal cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Newsweek reports.

The demonstration is set to take place at the National Mall at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

"Thousands of veterans, military families, and their allies" are expected to attend the march, according to Unite 4 Veterans.

"Veterans and military family members are being fired by the thousands from federal jobs. Our healthcare is being gutted. Our benefits are under siege," Unite 4 Veterans said on its site.

"This isn't the first time veterans have had to fight for what was promised. From the Bonus Army of 1932 to the battles for the GI Bill and Agent Orange care, veterans have always led the charge for justice."

The VA, according to an internal memo obtained in March by The Associated Press, is planning a reorganization that is to include cutting more than 80,000 jobs from the department, which provides healthcare and other services for millions of veterans.