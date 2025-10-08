Trump Nominee to Lead Veterans Benefits Ends Candidacy

President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Veterans Benefits Administration has withdrawn from consideration, according to Senate staffers and a congressional email obtained by Politico.

In a memo circulated to congressional offices on Wednesday, lawmakers were informed that Karen Brazell, who had been tapped in June to serve as undersecretary for benefits, has withdrawn her name for "personal reasons."

Neither Brazell nor spokespeople for the White House or the Department of Veterans Affairs had commented publicly as of Wednesday afternoon.

Her withdrawal comes as the VA continues to operate without a Senate-confirmed official in the role, which has been vacant since Josh Jacobs stepped down at the start of the new administration.

Brazell's departure deepens uncertainty around one of the Department of Veterans Affairs' most consequential leadership roles, which oversaw about $174 billion in benefits payments in fiscal 2024.

The undersecretary for benefits directs the Veterans Benefits Administration, which administers disability compensation, pensions, education, home loans, and vocational rehabilitation.

The position is among the top leadership spots at the VA, and according to statute, when vacant the secretary must convene a commission to vet candidates, a process that previously required about two months.

Brazell served in Trump's first term as chief acquisition officer and principal executive director at the VA, where she handled contract oversight and supply chain operations.

In her confirmation hearing last month, she tried to distance herself from unpopular cuts in staffing and contracts but acknowledged having participated in reviewing contracts slated for elimination.

Senate Democrats such as Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut vocally challenged Brazell on proposals connected to scaling back veterans benefits such as consideration of veterans' personal finances in determining eligibility.

Her reluctance to categorically reject such reforms alarmed veteran advocates and drew sharp criticism in committee hearings.

Her confirmation process also drew opposition from independent voices; for example, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, publicly opposed her nomination due to her involvement in contract review decisions.

With Brazell's exit, the administration must now restart the search and convene a commission to nominate a new Veterans Benefits Administration head, a time-consuming effort that historically spans weeks to months.

Acting officials at the agency are likely to continue managing benefits delivery in the interim.