Afghanistan | Biden Administration | Immigration | Veterans | veterans | afghanistan | withdrawal

Veterans Group Has Evacuated 189 From Afghanistan Since August Deadline

A U.S. service member exits the supply tent in an Afghan refugee camp on Nov. 4, 2021, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 09:18 PM

A group of U.S. military veterans has helped 189 U.S. citizens and legal residents evacuate Afghanistan since the last official withdrawal from the country on Aug. 31, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Project Dynamo is funded primarily by donations and composed of U.S. civilians and veterans helping U.S. citizens, allies and legal residents leave Afghanistan since the withdrawal of American troops from the country.

The group also helped evacuate more than 2,000 people before the official withdrawal window collapsed in mid- to late August.

"To rescue an American — you can't put a value on it," Bryan Stern, a combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient who co-founded Project Dynamo in late August, told Fox News. "You just can't."

Last week's group helped evacuate 23 citizens and legal residents: 12 adults and 11 children.

"More and more trickle up every day," Stern said. "I was a 9/11 first responder in the Army. I was in Afghanistan when bin Laden was killed, and 20 years later, I'm still dealing with this problem."

A State Department spokesperson said the department is still assisting 479 U.S. citizens and 450 legal residents in leaving Afghanistan since Aug. 31.

"We are working with a few dozen U.S. citizens and their families who have indicated they are prepared to depart Afghanistan and have the necessary travel documents to do so," the spokesperson told Fox News.

"In addition to those prepared to depart, we're in touch with approximately 150 other U.S. citizens who do not want to leave at this time or are not currently ready to depart."

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 09:18 PM
