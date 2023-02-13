×
Vermont Fishing Derby Canceled After 3 Fall Through Ice, Die

ice fishing
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 13 February 2023 04:40 PM EST

Three fishermen died after falling through ice at Vermont's Lake Champlain as a result of "abnormally warm" weather conditions, NBC News reported.

After the deaths, the 43rd Annual Islands Ice Fishing Derby was called off Saturday morning due to unsafe conditions.

The Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department requested the cancellation, which was followed by a Facebook post from the event organizers announcing that tickets would be refunded.

The three fatalities were Wayne Alexander, 62, John Fleury, 71, and Wayne Fleury, 88.

The National Weather Service in Burlington warned of unstable ice thickness on area lakes and ponds due to recent warm temperatures. The weather service also warned that the ice was never 100% safe and recommended people not to go on it if they were unsure.

The organizers of the event also warned against driving any motor vehicle on the ice this year.

