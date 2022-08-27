Venus and Serena Williams to Play Doubles at U.S. Open

Sisters Venus and Serena Williams — 14-time Grand Slam winners in doubles — accepted an entry to play together at the U.S. Open, which begins Monday.

The tournament announced their doubles participation Saturday. The sisters last partnered at a Grand Slam at the French Open in 2018 and have teamed to win two U.S. Open titles (1999, 2009).

Their last Grand Slam doubles championship came in 2016 at Wimbledon. They also are three-time Olympic champions: 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Serena Williams, a month shy of her 41st birthday, is expected to retire after the U.S. Open, announcing earlier this month her "evolution" and her desire to have a second child and pursue other interests.