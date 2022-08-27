×
Tags: venuswilliams | serenawilliams | usopen | tennis

Venus and Serena Williams to Play Doubles at U.S. Open

Venus and Serena Williams (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Lotte New York Palace )

Saturday, 27 August 2022 05:19 PM EDT

Sisters Venus and Serena Williams — 14-time Grand Slam winners in doubles — accepted an entry to play together at the U.S. Open, which begins Monday.

The tournament announced their doubles participation Saturday. The sisters last partnered at a Grand Slam at the French Open in 2018 and have teamed to win two U.S. Open titles (1999, 2009).

Their last Grand Slam doubles championship came in 2016 at Wimbledon. They also are three-time Olympic champions: 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Serena Williams, a month shy of her 41st birthday, is expected to retire after the U.S. Open, announcing earlier this month her "evolution" and her desire to have a second child and pursue other interests.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


