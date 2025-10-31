WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: venezuela | miami herald | marco rubio | nicolas maduro

Rubio Mocks Miami Herald on 'Fake' Strike Sources

By    |   Friday, 31 October 2025 09:37 PM EDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed the Miami Herald on social media Friday, accusing the newspaper of publishing a "fake story" about a supposed impending U.S. military strike on Venezuela.

"Your 'sources' claiming to have 'knowledge of the situation' tricked you into writing a fake story," Rubio wrote Friday night on X, responding to the Herald's post claiming the U.S. was "poised to strike military targets in Venezuela."

The Herald report cited unnamed officials describing possible U.S. military action against the Nicolas Maduro regime, but Rubio dismissed the story as false and fueled by misinformation from anonymous sources.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he is not considering strikes.

Despite Trump's remarks, Maduro is calling on America's most prominent enemies to come to Venezuela's defense.

Venezuela wants urgent military support from Russia, China and Iran amid the U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, according to documents viewed by The Washington Post.

In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Maduro said his country was seeking "expanded military cooperation" between their two countries to counter "the escalation between the U.S. and Venezuela."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed the Miami Herald on social media Friday, accusing the newspaper of publishing a "fake story" about a supposed impending U.S. military strike on Venezuela.
venezuela, miami herald, marco rubio, nicolas maduro
184
2025-37-31
Friday, 31 October 2025 09:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved