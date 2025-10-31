Rubio Mocks Miami Herald on 'Fake' Strike Sources

Secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed the Miami Herald on social media Friday, accusing the newspaper of publishing a "fake story" about a supposed impending U.S. military strike on Venezuela.

"Your 'sources' claiming to have 'knowledge of the situation' tricked you into writing a fake story," Rubio wrote Friday night on X, responding to the Herald's post claiming the U.S. was "poised to strike military targets in Venezuela."

The Herald report cited unnamed officials describing possible U.S. military action against the Nicolas Maduro regime, but Rubio dismissed the story as false and fueled by misinformation from anonymous sources.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he is not considering strikes.

Despite Trump's remarks, Maduro is calling on America's most prominent enemies to come to Venezuela's defense.

Venezuela wants urgent military support from Russia, China and Iran amid the U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, according to documents viewed by The Washington Post.

In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Maduro said his country was seeking "expanded military cooperation" between their two countries to counter "the escalation between the U.S. and Venezuela."