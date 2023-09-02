×
Tags: venezuela | illegal | migrant | crime | new york city | assault | violence

Newly Arrived Migrant Commits Serial Acts of Violence in NYC

Saturday, 02 September 2023 07:16 PM EDT

An illegal migrant from Venezuela has been arrested six times and attacked at least three strangers and two cops, all in the span of two months upon his arrival to New York City, the New York Post reports.

The day after arriving in the city, on June 28, Daniel Hernandez Martinez tried to steal merchandise from a Costco. In July, he tried stealing a tool kit from a Duane Reade store, then threatened a security guard at another store with a knife while again trying to steal merchandise.

"He's been wreaking havoc," a veteran cop with over 20 years of experience said. "This is not an isolated incident. These migrants are getting arrested quite often here, and we really don't know who they are. They really don't have ID. They're not being vetted properly, but some of them are committing some of the most violent crimes here."

After allegedly trying to assault a woman by smashing her phone and dragging her by her hair on August 21, Hernandez was arrested. But court documents state he was later placed on supervised release. Three days later, he was arrested again for menacing with a weapon and threatening a stranger with a chain but was still released again with no bail.

Four days after that, on August 28, he was arrested by the police for using a large metal pipe to break locks and steal bicycles in Times Square. The police charged him with petty larceny, criminal mischief, possession of stolen property, and burglary tools.

Later, after assaulting a cop while receiving medical attention, prosecutors requested bail be set at $10,000 bail, but the judge set bail at $5,000, and Martinez was sent to Rikers Island.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Saturday, 02 September 2023 07:16 PM
