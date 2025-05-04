Cardinal Burke Video: Church in 'Great Danger' as Conclave Meets

One of the late Pope Francis' punished critics, twice in fact, Cardinal Ray Burke of Wisconsin, is warning about "great trial and danger" in the Catholic Church before the conclave officially begins Wednesday.

"I plead for the church at the time of great trial and danger for her," Cardinal Burke read in a video prayer provided to Newsmax on Sunday, where he urged the Virgin Mother of God to oversee the Cardinals in their selecting the next Pope this week.

"Please intercede for the sacred college of Cardinals gathered in Rome to elect the successor of St. Peter, Vicar of Christ, shepherd for the universal church.

"At this tumultuous time for the church and for the world, plead with your divine Son that the cardinals of the holy Roman church's mystical body will humbly obey the prompting of the Holy Spirit."

The Vatican's papal conclave starts after the expiration of a nine-day period of mourning for the late Pope Francis ends Monday. The Cardinals are ostensibly already meeting twice a day to get a head start on the voting process to select the new Pope.

"Through your intercession, may they choose the most worthy man to be Christ's Vicar on Earth," Burke continued.

"With you, I place all my trust in him, who alone is our help and salvation. Amen.

"Heart of Jesus, salvation of those who trust in me, have mercy upon us."