Authorities Arrest Man for Vandalizing Washington Monument

The U.S. Park Police reported Tuesday they arrested an adult male after he vandalized the base of the Washington Monument with red paint, The Hill reported.

"The United States Park Police has an adult male in custody for vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument with paint," a statement from the agency read.

"The area at the base of the monument will be temporarily closed. National Park Service conservators will work on the restoration process. The investigation is ongoing and there is no more specific information at this time."

Fox 5 DC reporter Katie Barlow captured images of the defacement.

Scrawled in red paint, the vandal wrote, "have you been f**ked by this," with an arrow pointing to the top of the monument, "Gov says tough shit."