Vance Says US Considering Tomahawk Missiles for Ukraine

Sunday, 28 September 2025 12:45 PM EDT

The United States is considering Ukraine's request to obtain long-range Tomahawk missiles for its effort to push back against Russian invaders, Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked the United States to sell Tomahawks to European nations that would send them to Ukraine. Vance said on “Fox News Sunday” that U.S. President Donald Trump would make the "final determination" on whether to allow the deal.

"We're certainly looking at a number of requests from the Europeans," Vance said.

Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles), and would be a powerful asset in Ukraine's arsenal as it fights back against regular barrages of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Such a weapons delivery would almost certainly be seen by Russia as an escalation in its war in Ukraine.

Trump has denied Ukraine's requests for use of long-range missiles in the past but has grown frustrated at Russian President Vladimir Putin's refusal to reach a peace deal.

Vance also said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled with little in the way of territorial gains recently.

"We've been actively pursuing peace from the very beginning of the administration, but the Russians have got to wake up and accept reality here. A lot of people are dying. They don't have a lot to show for it," he said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

