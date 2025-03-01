WATCH TV LIVE

JD Vance's Ski Trip Interrupted by Protesters

Saturday, 01 March 2025 06:16 PM EST

Vice President J.D. Vance’s family visit to a Vermont ski resort was interrupted Saturday by hundreds of protesters showing support for Ukraine, according to media reports.

"This is a group of people who has always been supportive of standing with Ukraine. However, I think yesterday's performance at the White House has probably galvanized even more people to come out today," Judy Daly of Indivisible Mad River Valley, a grassroots organization "committed to saving democracy," told Vermont Public.

President Donald Trump and Vance on Friday berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the war in Ukraine, accusing him of not showing gratitude after he challenged Vance on the question of diplomacy with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The argument in the Oval Office was broadcast globally. It led to the rest of Zelenskyy’s White House visit being canceled and called into question how much the U.S. will still support Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Many of the protesters Saturday wore blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

Some carried signs calling Vance “Nazi scum” and accused him of being a “traitor.”

One sign read, “go ski in Russia.”

Other signs said, "Trump serves Putin," "Theocracy is not freedom" and "Stand with Ukraine." 

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 01 March 2025 06:16 PM
