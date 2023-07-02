Vance: Deploy Troops to Pursue Latin America Drug Cartels

The president of the United States, Democrat or Republican, should have the power to deploy U.S. troops to pursue drug cartels in Latin America, similar to what was undertaken in Colombia, because of the increased flow of fentanyl coming into the United States, Sen. J.D. Vance said Sunday.

"We have to recognize the Mexican government is being, in a lot of ways, destabilized by the constant flow of fentanyl," the Ohio Republican said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "The Colombian drug cartels were so powerful that Colombia became a failed state."

And, Vance said, if people think the fentanyl problem is bad now, "what about three years from now when the Mexican drug cartels are more powerful than the Mexican state itself?"

The senator said he's spoken with Drug Enforcement Administration agents who believe the cartels' revenues have gone up by 14 times more because of the amount of fentanyl they are bringing in.

Vance Sunday also called for economic penalties on China for sending fentanyl precursors to Mexico and to the United States ports of entry, which enables the manufacturer of the deadly drug.

"We have less economic leverage over China than we did 15, 20 years ago because we continue to make bad decisions," Vance said. "We still have a lot of leverage. The Chinese export a ton to the American markets. They absolutely need the American consumer to be able to run their businesses."

The United States won't be invading China over the fentanyl trade, but the Biden administration should be increasing tariffs on the nation, which would "extract a massive economic cost," said Vance.

He acknowledged that a large amount of fentanyl is being brought through the nation's ports of entry, with American citizens hired to be the drug runners, and said that even though there is a "pretty effective way" to stop the drugs there, it's not a perfect solution.

"The goal here is not to get to zero people killed by drug overdoses," Vance said. "The goal is to get it to less than 100,000, and then less than 90,000, and less than 80,000. Those are attainable goals. Absolutely, having better screening at our ports of entry is part of that solution."

He also dismissed a question about legalizing drugs, as has been done in Portugal, rather than continuing with the fight.

"I think Portugal is a very different country," he said. "If you look at some of the strategies that have been tried in Portugal, some of them have been tried in certain municipalities in the United States and what you end up seeing is drug overdose numbers go up, addiction numbers go up. I think if the Portugal approach could work here, it would have frankly already worked."

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, also appearing on Sunday's program, agreed that the United States needs a secure border, and said Congress must work together on the matter, "not just demagogue issue after issue."

However, he said that a secure border won't keep drugs out, as more is needed, such as better treatment for users to help prevent overdoses, sanctions, and border protection.

He also agreed with Vance that hitting China with sanctions can help solve the problem.

"These sanctions, if done right, cost them a lot of money," Brown said. "We’ve got to go after all sources that are financing this and that are laundering these drugs."