WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: vance | plane | emergency | landing

Vance's Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Milwaukee

By    |   Friday, 16 August 2024 07:27 PM EDT

A Boeing 737-86J charter plane carrying Republican vice-presidential pick J.D. Vance was forced to make an emergency landing in Milwaukee shortly after takeoff due to a door malfunction, according to media reports.

“The pilot advised there was a malfunction with the door seal. After declaring an emergency, Trump Force Two returned to Milwaukee," Taylor Van Kirk, a spokeswoman for Sen. Vance, R-Ohio, told WISN. "As soon as the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned flight path back to Cincinnati.”

Vance was leaving Milwaukee after speaking to the Milwaukee Police Association.  

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Boeing 737-86J charter plane carrying Republican vice-presidential pick J.D. Vance was forced to make an emergency landing in Milwaukee shortly after takeoff due to a door malfunction.
vance, plane, emergency, landing
94
2024-27-16
Friday, 16 August 2024 07:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved