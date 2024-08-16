Vance's Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Milwaukee

A Boeing 737-86J charter plane carrying Republican vice-presidential pick J.D. Vance was forced to make an emergency landing in Milwaukee shortly after takeoff due to a door malfunction, according to media reports.

“The pilot advised there was a malfunction with the door seal. After declaring an emergency, Trump Force Two returned to Milwaukee," Taylor Van Kirk, a spokeswoman for Sen. Vance, R-Ohio, told WISN. "As soon as the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned flight path back to Cincinnati.”

Vance was leaving Milwaukee after speaking to the Milwaukee Police Association.