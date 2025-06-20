WATCH TV LIVE

VP Vance Heads to Troubled Los Angeles

Friday, 20 June 2025 11:54 AM EDT

Vice President JD Vance has a series of stops planned in Los Angeles on Friday as he visits the city at the forefront of the administration’s immigration enforcement efforts.

A federal appeals court on Thursday handed the administration a win over California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor sued to block President Donald Trump’s order to put National Guard troops under federal control to contain riots that erupted in Los Angeles in protest of immigration enforcement efforts in the city.

An initial ruling from a federal judge went against the president, but a three-judge appeals panel ruled in Trump’s favor on Thursday. The riots have since ended but left an estimated $20 million in damages.

Trump ordered an additional 2,000 guard troops into the city to maintain a visible presence and help deter further protests. A curfew imposed by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was lifted on Wednesday.

Trump also deployed Marines to help keep the peace in Los Angeles. The White House indicated the schedule for Vance includes a visit with Marines, a stop at an unspecified multi-agency joint operations center, and a federal mobile command center. At some point, he is also expected to deliver brief remarks.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

