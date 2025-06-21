Vance Warns Governors: Control Riots or Feds Will Act

Vice President JD Vance issued a pointed warning on Friday to Democrat governors across the country, stating that if they fail to stop rioters from destroying American cities, the Trump administration will deploy federal law enforcement to restore order, Breitbart reported.

“If you let violent rioters burn great American cities to the ground, then of course we’re going to send federal law enforcement in to protect the people the president was elected to protect,” Vance said during remarks in Los Angeles.

Vance emphasized that the Trump administration prefers local leaders to handle law enforcement but will act if necessary to preserve safety and order. “The President has a very simple proposal to everybody and every city, every community, every town — whether big or small,” Vance said. “If you enforce your own laws, and if you protect federal law enforcement, we’re not going to send in the National Guard because it’s unnecessary.”

The warning comes in response to recent riots in Los Angeles and other major cities, where local officials have struggled to contain violence and destruction. Vance said the situation in Los Angeles has “gotten a lot better,” but added that the presence of U.S. troops remains critical.

He said he’d heard from everybody that the soldiers and U.S. Marines who had been deployed to quell the violence of the Los Angeles riots were “still very much a necessary part” of what was happening.

Vance sharply criticized Democrats California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for what he described as failures in leadership. He accused both officials of encouraging illegal migration, saying it has “strained” law enforcement agencies and essential public services.

His remarks follow a recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that upheld President Donald Trump’s decision to federalize the California National Guard.

In a 38-page opinion, the court found the action to be within the scope of the president’s authority. The panel, which included two Trump-appointed judges and one Biden appointee, ruled that while presidential powers over the National Guard are reviewable, courts must defer to the president’s judgment.

The judges dismissed Newsom’s claim that Trump failed to consult his office, stating that informing the governor fulfilled the legal requirement. “The Ninth Circuit basically said that federalizing of the National Guard was a completely legitimate and proper use of federal law enforcement,” Vance added.

Earlier this month, President Trump federalized 2,000 members of the California National Guard to respond to escalating violence. After initial pushback from Democrats, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Newsom, who called the move a "dangerous escalation." Hundreds of U.S. Marines were also sent to support the National Guard.

Shortly thereafter, Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell recently confirmed another 2,000 Guardsmen were being federalized to quell the mayhem.