Vance: Elon Musk Will Continue to Be Adviser

Thursday, 03 April 2025 09:01 AM EDT

Billionaire Elon Musk will remain a friend and adviser to President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, even after he leaves his role with the Department of Government Efficiency, Vance said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

Politico and ABC reported Wednesday that Trump had told members of his Cabinet that Musk will soon depart and return to the private sector, although it was not clear if Musk would leave before his 130-day mandate as a special government employee expires around late May.

"DOGE has got a lot of work to do, and yeah, that work is going to continue after Elon leaves. But fundamentally, Elon is going to remain a friend and an adviser of both me and the president," he said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


