Djokovic Hopes US Changes Vaccine Entry Mandate

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic told reporters last week he hopes the United States eliminates the COVID vaccine entry requirement before the U.S. Open begins, Yahoo Sports reported.

"I'm not vaccinated, and I'm not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter [the] United States or exemption," Djokovic, a 35-year-old native of Serbia, said. "I don't think exemption is realistically possible.

"I think it's just whether or not they remove this in time for me to get to the" U.S.

The news comes after Djokovic was prohibited from entering another country, Australia, earlier this year while attempting to compete in the Australian Open, according to ESPN.

After Australian authorities canceled his visa, the tennis star launched an appeal that a court would quickly throw out. At the time, Djokovic stated he was "extremely disappointed" in the ruling that kicked him out of the country for one of tennis' four major events.

"I am extremely disappointed with the court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the minister's decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open," Djokovic said.

"I respect the court's ruling, and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country," he added.

The Department of Homeland Security extended the vaccine entry rule in April, writing that it would "closely monitor all relevant circumstances, including the effect of these requirements, and may amend or rescind the requirements at any time," The Hill reported.