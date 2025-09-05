Trump Wary About Florida Ending Vaccine Mandates

President Donald Trump on Friday expressed skepticism about Florida's plan to eliminate vaccine mandates.

"I think we have to be very careful. You have some vaccines that are so amazing," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"You have some vaccines that are so incredible. I think you have to be very careful when you say some people don't have to be vaccinated. It's a very tough position. Just initially I heard about it yesterday, and it's a tough stance."

He added, "Look, you have vaccines that work. They just pure and simple work. They're not controversial at all, and I think those vaccines should be used, otherwise some people are going to catch it, and they endanger other people. And when you don't have controversy at all, I think people should take it."

Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced the decision Wednesday, casting current requirements in schools and elsewhere as "immoral" intrusions on people's rights that hamper parents' ability to make health decisions for their children.

In Florida, vaccine mandates for child day care facilities and public schools include shots for measles, chickenpox, hepatitis B, diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis, polio, and other diseases, according to the state Health Department's website.