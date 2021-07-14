Advocacy Group Sues DC Over Vaccinating Kids Without Parental Knowledge

A children's health advocacy group has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser for allowing kids to receive vaccinations without parental knowledge or consent, The Daily Caller reports.

The lawsuit states that the Minor Consent Act for Vaccinations bill, passed in the D.C. Council by a 12-1 vote last October and enacted into law on Dec. 23, ''subverts the right and duty of parents to make informed decisions about whether their children should receive vaccinations, by both depriving them of the opportunity to make those decisions and by concealing from parents that their children have been asked to consent to vaccinations or may have indeed been vaccinated.

''In fact, the Minor Consent Act states that medical providers who administer vaccines under the Minor Consent Act shall seek reimbursement directly from the insurer without parental knowledge or consent,'' it adds.

The act allows government-recommended inoculations of children 11 years and older if a doctor determines that a minor is ''capable of meeting the informed consent standard.''

"A child needs to be protected against the dangers of things like measles, [and] other diseases that cause death, and the community needs to be protected so that diseases that were once thought to be eliminated are not coming back," Council member Mary Cheh said in an online press conference at the time, according to the DC Post. Cheh introduced the bill in March 2019.

The suit is calling for a preliminary injunction prohibiting the district from enforcing the bill.

The four parents named in the suit object to the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds.