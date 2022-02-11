Supreme Court Again Denies NYC Teachers' Appeal on Vaccine Mandate

The Supreme Court on Friday denied an emergency appeal from a group of New York City public school teachers seeking to block a vaccine mandate for employees who were not given a religious exemption, NBC News reported.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who oversees the region where the appeal was filed, rejected the appeal without providing a reason. In October, she rejected a similar appeal by the group without comment as well.

Public school employees have been told they would be fired if they do not either get the vaccine by Monday or waive their legal rights to pursue a challenge, according to ABC News.

The teachers sought an emergency injunction to counter the closely arriving Feb. 14 date, arguing that their religious freedoms were violated because the city considers only certain criteria for religious exemptions, according to the emergency appeal, NBC News reported.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate or weekly test requirement for businesses with at least 100 employees, Forbes reported at the time.

At the same time, the Supreme Court upheld a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regulation that requires COVID vaccines for healthcare workers.