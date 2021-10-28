Poll: 5% of Unvaccinated Adults Have Quit Their Jobs Due to Vaccine Mandates

A new survey found that 5% of unvaccinated adults said they have left a job because of a COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

While a quarter of workers say they know someone who has left a job due to a vaccine mandate, only 5% of unvaccinated workers (1% of all adults) said they had personally done so, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation poll results released Thursday.

However, the survey found that 37% of unvaccinated workers — 5% of adults overall — said they would leave their jobs if their employers required them to get a vaccine or get tested weekly. That number rises to 7 in 10 unvaccinated workers (9% of all adults) if weekly testing is not an option.

President Joe Biden early last month said he would impose new vaccine mandates on federal employees and large businesses. Employees who choose not to get vaccinated must undergo regular testing.

The Kaiser poll found that half of workers said they do not want their employers to implement a vaccine requirement, and 25% said their employers had required the COVID-19 vaccine, up 16 percentage points since June.

A total of 6 in 10 workers (8% of all adults) said they would seek an exemption if faced with a vaccine mandate.

Alomost half — 46% — of unvaccinated workers said they likely would choose weekly testing if faced with a mandate. A total of 37% said they would quit, and 11% said they would get vaccinated, according to the poll.

If weekly testing is not an option, 17% said they would get vaccinated, and 72% said they would leave the job.

Republicans (32%) are more likely than Democrats (14%) to say they know someone who left a job due to a vaccine mandate.

Kaiser said adults with a household income of $90,000 or more are more likely than those with incomes below $40,000 to say their employer has required them to get a COVID-19 vaccine (31% vs. 18%).

The survey found that Black (78%) and Hispanic adults (71%) are much more likely than white adults (49%) to support vaccination requirements for larger businesses.

About 6 in 10 unvaccinated workers also said they would probably seek an exemption, most likely based on religious grounds.

The Kaiser Family Foundation conducted the survey of 1,519 adults from Oct. 14-24.