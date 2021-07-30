Auburn University Offers Incentives for Students to Get Vaccinated

Auburn University is offering its students a chance to win a host of incentives upon their return in the fall semester, on the condition that they get vaccinated against COVID-19. The incentives include an unlimited meal plan, a premium parking pass and even a $1,000 scholarship.

The incentive program rollout comes in light of Alabama's struggle to get its residents vaccinated. Currently, the state's vaccination rate for those ages 12 and older stands at 40.1%.

Auburn's rival, the University of Alabama, is offering its students $20 if they get vaccinated before the fall semester. Nick Saban, Alabama's football coach, has recently partnered up with state health officials encouraging the state's residents to get vaccinated via public service announcement.

"College football fans and players both want full stadiums this fall," Saban said, according to the New York Post. "Let's make sure we can safely make this happen by getting vaccinated. Please get your COVID-19 vaccine. We want Bryant-Denny Stadium loud again this coming season. Roll Tide!"

Other universities, however, are taking a more penalizing approach. The University of California system, which has roughly 280,000 students and 227,000 faculty, is requiring vaccination for anyone wishing to return to campus in the fall, with some exceptions. Other schools requiring vaccination include the University System of Maryland, Wake Forest University in North Carolina and Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Eight students recently sued Indiana University over its vaccine mandate, but a federal judge ruled in favor of the school, citing that the Constitution "permits Indiana University to pursue a reasonable and due process of vaccination in the legitimate interest of public health."