Biden Took 48 Years Worth of Vacations in 4 Years

President Joe Biden, 81, the oldest president ever elected or to serve in office, has taken so many vacations that the New York Post tabulated it to 48 years worth of normal worker vacation time.

In fact, the Post analysis found, "President Biden spends almost as much time on R&R as he does running the country."

During his administration thus far, Biden has taken 532 vacation days, which is 40.3% of the 1,326 days he has been in office through the end of August, according to the Republican National Committee.

An American getting 11 vacation days a year would taken around 48 years to take as much time off as Biden has, the Post reported.

"The image of Biden fast asleep and lying flat on his back in his chair at the beach while America and the world is on fire will define the Biden presidency," former White House budget office general counsel Mark Paoletta told the Post.

"Inflation has been out of control; prices still way too high; our border overrun with millions of illegal aliens committing violent crimes on our citizens; the world in a perilous state; and all Biden wants to do is go on vacation and check out — for more than 530 days."

Biden has taken more time off this summer after withdrawing from the presidential race, and the Post noted the speculation was because "he's annoyed with fellow Democrats" that "turned against him and strong-armed him into not seeking reelection."

But the full-year pace matches year three of the Biden administration, which had "him on pace to become America's most idle commander in chief," according to the Post.

"We probably would have been better off if he did even less and went on vacation more," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told the Post.

"Sadly, he repealed President Trump's border policies, lifted sanctions on Iran that enriched them, and implemented anti-energy policies that drove up the cost gas, food and utility bills. If he just left things alone, things would be better."

Trump spent just 26% of his presidency on personal trips outside of Washington, D.C. (381 of his 1,461 days), according to the Post.

Former President Barack Obama, far younger than Biden or Trump, spent just 11% of his presidency on vacation.

The White House denied Biden's vacation time total, claiming he continued to work while away on personal trips.

"It's not a surprise that the same geniuses who attack President Biden for petting hero dogs and liking ice cream can't count, but he has taken fewer vacation days than the modern average for presidents and works hard every day, wherever he is," White House spokesman Andrew Bates told the Post in a statement.