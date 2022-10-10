Uvalde Schools Supt. Set to Retire, Says Decision 'Completely My Choice'

The superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) intends to retire later this academic year, amid the fallout of the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers.

Through his wife's Facebook page, UCISD superintendent Hal Harrell said Monday he was retiring on his own terms.

"My decision to retire has not been made lightly and was made after much prayer and discernment. My wife and I love you all and this community that we both grew up in, therefore this decision was a difficult one for us," wrote Harrell in his post.

Harrell continued: "I have been blessed to work among amazing educators and staff who believe in education for more than 30 years, which have all been in our beautiful community. These next steps for our future are being taken after much reflection, and is completely my choice."

Also, Harrell plans to stay at his position until the district taps a successor.

As Newsmax chronicled in July, Texas lawmakers released the 77-minute video covering the arrival of suspected gunman Salvador Ramos, which includes footage of Uvalde police entering the classrooms of Robb Elementary, where Ramos allegedly carried out the deadly attack.

Uvalde police officials have endured a torrent of criticism from parents, media, and the public, at large, for their response to the shooting.

Officers reportedly waited more than one hour at the school before engaging the gunman.

"My heart was broken on May 24th and I will always pray for each precious life that was tragically taken as well as their families," wrote Harrell. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve you all. #UvaldeStrong."

The Uvalde district has encountered a number of changes since the shooting: