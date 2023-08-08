×
Uvalde Shooter's Cousin Arrested for Similar Threat

By    |   Tuesday, 08 August 2023 10:32 AM EDT

A 17-year-old boy, identified as a cousin to Uvalde, Texas, mass shooter Salvador Ramos, has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a school.

The San Antonio Express-News obtained the arrest warrant for Nathan Cruz. San Antonio officers said in the warrant that Cruz allegedly told his sister he planned to "do the same thing" as his cousin. However, Cruz denied making those threats when detectives interviewed him.

Ramos murdered 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, 2022, before being shot and killed by police.

The newspaper said Cruz's mother told officers he was a cousin of Ramos.

The Express-News, quoting from the warrant, said: "The suspect's mother was especially concerned because the suspect is currently on probation, was intoxicated at the time, and for the fact that they live near an elementary school."

In addition, Cruz's mother said she overheard him on the phone attempting to get an AR-15.

Cruz also threatened to shoot his sister in the head, his mother said.

His sister believed the threat to be credible "due to the recent history of their family and the suspect's knowledge of his cousin's actions," the newspaper added.

The New York Post, attributing the information to records from the Bexar County jail, said Cruz was booked on a felony charge of making a terroristic threat to the public and a misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat to a family member.

