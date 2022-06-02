District: Students and Staff Will Not Return to Robb Elementary

The superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said that students and staff will not return to the Texas elementary school where last week's mass shooting occurred.

''Students and staff will not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus,'' Superintendent Hal Harrell wrote in a letter on Wednesday. ''We are working through plans on how to serve students on other campuses and will provide that information as soon as it is finalized. We are also working with agencies to help us identify improvements on all UCISD campuses.''

The letter also confirmed that the district would cooperate with the law enforcement investigation of the massacre in which an attacker fatally shot 19 children and two teachers.

''UCISD has and will continue to work with law enforcement who are investigating the event and realize that many questions remain,'' Harrell said. ''Because the investigation is ongoing and information is evolving, we are going to reserve comment until all state and federal agencies have completed their review.''

During the shooting, a Border Patrol agent rushed into the school and found the suspect, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, barricaded, according to a sourced report from The Associated Press. The agent then fatally shot Ramos and left.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a state of disaster for Uvalde one day before the letter's release, which will rush state and local resources to the community.

''The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal,'' Abbott said in a statement.

''This disaster declaration frees up the many resources available through the State of Texas and local jurisdictions to continue providing much needed support to all who were impacted and work in the community unencumbered by regulations unnecessary to respond to this tragedy,'' the governor continued. ''All of Texas stands with Uvalde, and we are prepared to provide support through all available means.''

Abbott also announced on Tuesday that the Governor's Public Safety Office is investing $5 million into creating a long-term Family Resiliency Center in Uvalde County.

Designed to serve as a hub for community resources, the center will offer psychological first aid, crisis counseling and behavioral health services for survivors, first responders and community members experiencing vicarious trauma, including school-based mental health services for students and staff, according to a press release from Abbott's office.

''Texas continues providing all available resources to fully assist and support the Uvalde community through their heartbreak,'' Abbott wrote. ''The Family Resiliency Center in Uvalde County will play an integral role in our mission to ensure those in mourning and healing following last week's tragedy have easily accessible and readily available resources.

''Every member of the Uvalde community will have access to the critical mental health resources they need at this center as they process and heal during this difficult time.''