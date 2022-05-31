Uvalde Police, School District No Longer Cooperating With Investigation

The Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Independent School District Police have stopped cooperating with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) investigation into the response to last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, ABC News reports.

The decision to stop cooperating came shortly after the Friday news conference when DPS Director Col. Steven McCraw said the delayed police entry into the classroom was “the wrong decision” and went against protocol, several law enforcement sources told the news outlet.

Uvalde police have faced intense scrutiny after officers responding to the shooting at the elementary school waited outside the classroom for up to 90 minutes as the 18-year-old gunman shot and killed children and teachers inside.

According to The Daily Wire, the state DPS and the federal government have begun probes into the response of local law enforcement.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley previously told The Daily Wire. “The review will be conducted with the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was misled in briefings immediately following the shooting last week and called for an investigation.

“As everybody has learned, the information that I was given turned out to — in part — to be inaccurate and I’m absolutely livid about that!” Abbott said at a press conference Friday.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin also seemed to be processing the new information about the emergency response, reportedly saying he was “blown away.”

The worst school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, last Tuesday’s attack left 19 children and two adults dead.