Four Uvalde Families File Suit Against School Gunman

The families of four students wounded in the Uvalde elementary school shooting have filed a lawsuit with the intention of discovering more evidence.

Attorney Thomas J. Henry and his team, which is representing the families, filed the petition against the gunman's estate. However, the lawyers were exploring available legal actions against all responsible parties for possible constitutional rights violations, gun law violations, and violations of laws, policies, and procedures pertaining to school safety.

"This initial lawsuit will allow us to discover evidence and possibly add other parties to the lawsuit, if necessary," Henry said Monday in a release. "The discovery process will focus on the school system, law enforcement, social media, and gun and ammunition manufacturers."

An 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. At least 17 other children and adults were injured.

All four children, all 9- or 10-years-old, represented by Henry's firm suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries during the event.

"[Ramos] intentionally injured these young children, stole their innocence, and forever changed their lives," said the lawsuit, which seeks more than $100 million in damages, The Washington Post reported.

Henry's team filed the lawsuit to assist in an investigation regarding how the gunman purchased the guns and ammunition used, how he was able to obtain entry to the school, and the response by law enforcement.

Henry said the lawsuit goes beyond representing those directly impacted by the shooting.

"The one thing that is vital in our country right now is ensuring our children go to school and come home safe," Henry said. "We want to obtain justice for the families that have been devastated by this shooting and ensure we have swift changes that protect our children while they are at school."

The father of a 10-year-old girl slain in the school shooting and a school employee took initial steps that could lead to lawsuits against Daniel Defense, the maker of the semiautomatic rifle used in the massacre.

Lawyers for Alfred Garza, father of student Amerie Jo Garza, requested in a letter Friday that Daniel Defense provide information about its marketing to teens and children.