Uvalde School District Fires Officer After CNN IDs Her as Ex-Trooper Under Investigation

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District on Thursday terminated a school officer who was hired during the summer after CNN identified her as a former state trooper under investigation following the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Crimson Elizondo arrived at Robb Elementary within two minutes of a gunman entering the building and opening fire, according to CNN.

On body camera footage from another law enforcement officer, Elizondo is seen in her Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) uniform outside the school with her handgun drawn, and then briefly in the school's hallway.

She is heard talking to other officers later in the footage when someone asks if she had children at the school.

"If my son had been in there, I would not have been outside," she said. "I promise you that."

Elizondo was among the first of the 91 DPS officers to arrive, out of a total of 376 law enforcement personnel who responded to the school that day, according to CNN. The shooter was left with his victims for 77 minutes before he was stopped, according to the news outlet, and the response to the attack, which killed 19 children and two teachers, has been condemned as an "abject failure."

The school police chief was the first to be fired and seven DPS officers are now under investigation for their actions during the massacre. According to CNN, Elizondo is one of the officers being investigated.

Over the summer, Elizondo, who no longer works for DPS, was hired as a school police officer by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, where she was tasked with protecting some of the children who survived the shooting at Robb Elementary.

The school district announced in a statement that Elizondo had been fired effective Thursday, following CNN’s report.

"We are deeply distressed by the information that was disclosed yesterday evening concerning one of our recently hired employees, Crimson Elizondo," the district's statement said. "We sincerely apologize to the victims' families and the greater Uvalde community for the pain that this revelation has caused. Ms. Elizondo's statement in the audio is not consistent with the District's expectations.

"Regarding the remaining UCISD Police Department employees, we continue to make personnel decisions based on verifiable information," the statement continued. "An independent investigation is underway to evaluate the actions of the current officers on May 24, 2022. Additionally, we are awaiting results of a management and organizational review of the UCISD Police Department that will aid the district in taking informed actions to further ensure the safety and security of our schools."