Uvalde School Superintendent Scheduled to Discuss Retiring from District

Embattled Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell is scheduled to meet in closed session with the local board of education Oct. 10 to discuss his retirement options and transition from the district, according to a note he sent to staff on Friday.

"I wanted you all to be the first to know that on the Board Agenda for Monday, Oct. 10, there will be an item in closed session to consider and discuss the superintendent retirement options and transition," Harrell said in the note, posted on Twitter by ABC News correspondent Mireya Villarreal Friday. "I am in my 31st year in education, all served and dedicated to the students and families here in Uvalde."

In the note, Harrelll said this is just the first discussion, and no timelines have been set for him to leave the district.

The publicly posted agenda for the district's board meeting on Monday does show a personnel item to be discussed in executive session, but did not give further specifics.

"UCISD has the most resilient and dedicated staff, and I know you will continue to support and love our kids until and after my retirement," his note said.

The news comes the same day the district suspended their entire police force in the backlash following the Robb Elementary School shooting in May that killed 19 students and two teachers while the district's officers and some 400 other law enforcement officers waited over an hour to storm the classroom and kill the gunman.

"Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations," the district said in a statement to the New York Times explaining its decision.

The statement also said that it had placed Lt. Miguel Hernandez, who replaced fired Chief Pete Arredondo, and Director of Student Services Ken Miller on administrative leave.

In August, the board declined to fire Harrell despite complaints about him from the public in the wake of the shooting, Spectrum 1 News reported at the time.

"We need to remember that this is not personal. This is not a personal vendetta or attack against Dr. Harrell," former district employee Ovedo-Kaura said during public comments. "You need to specifically be able to separate the personal from the professional. You sit in those seats with a responsibility to act based on the professional performance of an employee in the school district."

Following a closed session at that meeting, the board passed a resolution that it would coordinate with an outside investigation of the district police department, review the district's policies and accountability practices relating to the shooting, and have Harrell set up a town meeting to discuss remaining concerns about the new school year with the public, according to the report.