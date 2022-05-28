×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: uvalde | garcia | mccraw | ramos | shooting | school

GoFundMe Campaign Raises $2.4M for Uvalde Teacher's Orphaned 4 Children

GoFundMe Campaign Raises $2.4M for Uvalde Teacher's Orphaned 4 Children
A police officer walks past the makeshift memorial for the shooting victims outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 28, 2022. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 28 May 2022 12:32 PM

The four orphaned children of slain Uvalde, Texas, teacher Irma Garcia and her late husband Joe, who died of a heart attack following his wife’s killing at Robb Elementary School last week will be getting more than $2.4 million raised through a GoFundMe campaign started by the family.

The Hill reported Saturday that Garcia’s family started the drive on the crowdsourced fundraising website for the late couple’s four children, Christian, 23, Jose, 19, Lyliana, 15, and Alysandra, 12, after their mother Irma, a 23-year teacher at the school, was shot to death Tuesday by 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos.

Nineteen children and another teacher were also killed.

"Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers," family member Debra Austin, who started the fundraising drive, wrote on the GoFundMe website. "I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear."

GoFundMe created a page for the shooting victims and their families.

"The GoFundMe community is coming together to support all those affected. Our Trust and Safety team will continue to update this hub with more fundraisers as they are verified," the website states. "Donate to verified Texas elementary school shooting fundraisers below to offer your help."

Texas law enforcement has come under criticism following reports that officers were in the school hallway outside the classroom where Ramos was trapped and barricaded, while some of the students were still alive and calling 911.

According to the CNN report of the incident and the timeline established Friday by Texas Department of Public safety Director Steven McCraw, school district police decided not to immediately attempt to breach the room after initially taking on fire from the shooter when they arrived but waited for the CBP tactical unit to arrive.

That unit eventually breached the classroom with a key provided by a janitor and killed the shooter, a decision that McCraw called "wrong, period" Friday and said there was "no excuse" for the delay and not acting sooner to confront the shooter.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The four orphaned children of slain Uvalde, Texas, teacher Irma Garcia and her late husband Joe, who died of a heart attack following his wife's killing at Robb Elementary School last week will be getting more than $2.4 million raised through a GoFundMe campaign started by...
uvalde, garcia, mccraw, ramos, shooting, school
343
2022-32-28
Saturday, 28 May 2022 12:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved